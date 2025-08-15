Local:

A rapidly spreading brush fire erupted in Solano County Friday afternoon, burning 167 acres. Crews stopped the progress and had 30% of the fire contained around 4 p.m. [KGO]

#HermanFire - UPDATE - The fire is approximately 167 acres and 30% contained. The forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters continue to work on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/OZtJ4Si7cz — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 15, 2025

Novato-based Thompson Builders announced plans to build a 258-unit apartment building at the long vacant 360 Fifth St site in SF’s SoMa District, which SFGate coined “trash lake.” The new plans, which include a 244-foot-tall tower facing Fifth Street and two three-story structures along Shipley and Clara streets, will feature studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. [SF Business Times]

The new plans, which include a 244-foot-tall tower facing Fifth Street and two three-story structures along Shipley and Clara streets, will feature studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. [SF Business Times] An official in San Mateo County’s Environmental Health Services division, Kian Hanohano Atkinson, 47, of Foster City, pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly embezzled $800,000 over eight years by issuing fake permits and diverting funds to his personal bank account. [KRON4]

48 Hills says that the Chronicle’s recent reporting on parents’ supposed criticism of SFUSD’s ethnic studies curriculum is relying too heavily on misinformation provided by Parents Defending Education, the rightwing group spearheading attacks against the class. [48Hills]

National:

Washington DC officials are suing the federal government over its current attempted takeover of the city’s law enforcement. The presiding judge, US District Judge Ana Reyes, said the law likely doesn’t allow Trump full control over city police entirely, but it probably gives him more authority than local leaders want. [Associated Press]

The presiding judge, US District Judge Ana Reyes, said the law likely doesn’t allow Trump full control over city police entirely, but it probably gives him more authority than local leaders want. [Associated Press] A man fleeing an ICE raid at a Home Depot in Southern California was killed when he entered the freeway and was struck by a car. [CNN]

Several climate scientists and environmental groups are suing the EPA over its new report on climate change, which is reportedly full of inaccuracies and cherry-picked information. [CBS News]

Video of the Day:

Enjoy some vintage footage of Plennie L. Wingo, “The World’s Backward-Walking Champion,” moseying his way in reverse through Fisherman’s Wharf back in 1978.

According to the video caption, Wingo started walking backwards as a way to earn money for his family during the Great Depression. The video’s narrator says Wingo once walked backwards across the country from Santa Monica to Boston then across Europe. He was arrested the minute he entered Turkey because he looked a bit suspicious.