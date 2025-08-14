- Seven people were detained by ICE Tuesday, including one teenager, at an East Oakland home. ICE agents reportedly knocked on the door near 79th Avenue and Hillside Street, someone answered, and they then entered and detained all seven individuals, including one described as having a severe disability. [KTVU]
- There was a small swarm of earthquakes this morning, including one with a 4.0 magnitude, centered northwest of The Geysers, or about 13.5 miles northeast of Healdsburg. The quakes began at 5:48 am, and while this area is highly seismic, quakes over 3.0M are very rare. [NBC Bay Area]
- Video has been posted to social media of a wrong-way crash on Saturday in Walnut Creek that took the life of a teen driver. The 16-year-old apparently veered into oncoming traffic on Ygnacio Valley Road. [KTVU]
- The weather around the Bay is warming up a bit today. [KRON4]
- Yet another La Niña season appears to be on the way, which would be the fourth one in the last five years, and could push us either direction in terms of precipitation. [Chronicle]
- In a race for California's 40th Congressional District, in Orange County, one of two Democratic candidates, Perry Meade, appears to have purchased the Instagram following that belonged to a nonprofit, and their account quietly switched over to him. [Bay Area News Group]
- First Lady Melania Trump is threatening to sue Hunter Biden over a claim he made in an interview that she and Donald Trump were introduced by Jeffrey Epstein. [ABC 7]
Top image: California's Old Faithful Geyser, in Calistoga, via Visit Calistoga/Facebook