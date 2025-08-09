- CHP arrested Jasnoor Singh Toor after he posted several videos on social media of his BMW M4 allegedly speeding at 170 miles per hour. Toor was nabbed in Oakland on I-880 northbound near 35th Avenue and charged with reckless driving and felony evading after being pursued by officers in a chase. [KRON4]
- US envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Qatar’s prime minister in Spain as Egypt and Qatar advance a ceasefire plan trading all hostages for Israel’s Gaza withdrawal. Over 20 nations have condemned the planned expansion as a “dangerous escalation,” and Germany has halted military exports that could be used in Gaza. [Associated Press]
- According to social media reports, Los Angeles protesters are now referring to ICE rallies as “LA Music Festival” on Tik Tok to avoid censorship. Groups have been steadfastly conducting peaceful actions in front of the Metro Detention Center as well as the Federal Building. [Threads]
@phxprotest There has been a 24/7 protest happening in LA and on Portland for way over a month now and tik tok has been supresing the lives and videos! Search #musicfestival2025 #losangeles #pdx #phoenix #hardsummer ♬ PULL UP - Wels
- Giants pitcher Kai-Wei Teng led the team 5-0 against the Washington Nationals in the first win of his career at Oracle Park, which he dedicated to his dad on Taiwan’s Father’s Day. [Bay Area News Group]
- One child was killed and another injured Friday evening in Burlingame when a vehicle believed to have been driven by a 19-year-old San Mateo woman struck them on the sidewalk. [KRON4]
- BART temporarily suspended service on its red and green lines Saturday morning, and the yellow line experienced major delays due to power issues that led to single-tracking in the Transbay Tube, which was restored around 7:45 a.m. [KPIX]
Power has been restored to the Transbay Tube and trains are now moving on both tracks, this after an earlier power issue led to single tracking through the tube. We are now back to full service with Red and Green lines running.— BART (@SFBART) August 9, 2025
- A man and a woman are in stable condition after being shot in North Oakland Friday night around 11:30 p.m. by a group of people who fired over a dozen rounds of bullets at them on the 800 block of 46th Street. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist