Local:
- Pam Moore, who anchored at KRON4 for more than 30 years, was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame on Friday. During the ceremony, she announced $50,000 in new college scholarships for students in Detroit and the Bay Area. [KRON4]
- Lawyers in San Francisco are using habeas corpus petitions to quickly free asylum-seekers detained at immigration court. One 20-year-old Colombian man was released three days after his arrest. [Mission Local]
- Oakland police arrested a man they suspect shot at officers on the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning after they were called to a domestic dispute incident involving one adult and two children. [KPIX]
- Eli's Mile High Club is raising funds to keep the bar open during their ongoing zoning dispute with the city of Oakland. [GoFundMe]
National:
- Walmart has settled a lawsuit filed by district attorneys in Santa Clara, San Diego, Sonoma and San Bernardino counties alleging they violated the California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition Laws. The company paid $5.6 million in a suit that claimed the company charged customers for baked goods and produce that weighed less than labeled. [Bay Area News Group]
- Voters in Lincoln, Nebraska grilled Republican Rep. Mike Flood at a packed town hall this week, including one woman whose smackdown quickly went viral. Flood later dismissed the crowd as “unrepresentative” and defended the Medicaid cuts as necessary. [NPR]
- The recent wave of dildo-throwing incidents at WNBA games may be linked to a stunt by promoters of a new memecoin, whose value has spiked since the incidents began. [New York Times]
Video of the Day:
- A trio of young musicians from Marin — 18-year-old Gus Mehrkam and brothers Kai and Manoa Neukermans, 21 and 17 — take the stage at Outside Lands Friday night as shoegaze band, Midrift, before they embark on their tour across the US and the UK. Check out one of their videos featuring some scenic North Bay views. [SFGate]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist