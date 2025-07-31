Local:
- Tens of thousands of Deadheads are arriving in SF for this weekend’s Dead & Company shows in Golden Gate Park, and SF city officials promise the park “is going to be the safest place in San Francisco.” Mayor Lurie and interim police chief Paul Yep held a press conference on security in Golden Gate Park Thursday, and promised huge police presence as Golden Gate Park prepares to host these shows this weekend, then Outside Lands the next weekend, and Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon the weekend after that. Officials expect 450,000 people in the park over the three weekends. [KGO]
- The Chronicle released their annual list of SF’s highest paid city employees, and the results are pretty much the same as they are every year. As always, the city's highest paid employee is the chief executive & investment officer that runs city employees' retirement accounts (paid $857,000), followed by lots of cops and sheriffs pulling insane amounts of overtime (as much $785,000 in annual compensation). [Chronicle]
- An Oakland firefighter was injured in West Oakland Thursday while battling a blaze at a vacant Victorian house that is believed to have been occupied by squatters. The firefighter’s hand was badly lacerated by a glass shard, though that firefighter has already been released from the hospital. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- As Trump continues to heap criticism on federal judges for shooting down his executive orders, those judges say there has been a huge spike in personal harassment of them, and even “pizza doxxings” where unsolicited pizzas are being sent to their homes to send the message that people know their home address. [Associated Press]
- Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) is promising “a full breakdown of my follow the money investigation on [Jeffrey] Epstein so far” in a 6 pm Thursday night Youtube broadcast. [@RonWyden via Twitter]
- Pop star Justin Timberlake revealed he has Lyme’s Disease, and the 44-year-old singer said the tick-borne illness has brought him a "massive amount of nerve pain" and "crazy fatigue or sickness" while on tour. [NBC Bay Area]
Video:
- Some nut threw a lime-green dildo onto the court during Tuesday’s Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream game (in Atlanta), and during the final minute of a tense tie game at that. While police tried to identify and eject the fan, flustered announcers referred to the dildo as “the object,” “something that flew from a fan onto the court,” “a lime-green...item,” and “things flying everywhere.” Moments later, the Valkyries would seal the win regardless.
Here's the Golden State Valkyries' broadcast reaction to the dildo thrown on the court.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2025
"When you have a lime-green...item... just kinda fly..." pic.twitter.com/6bLiQkbtTu
Image: Last_Cod_998 via Reddit