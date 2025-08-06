It's that time of year again when Sunset and Richmond homeowners begin pulling out the orange cones to demarcate their driveways, and kids from across the Bay Area — along with recent transplants — begin preparations for their first experience of Outside Lands.

Here's SFist's updated primer on the where, how, and when of it all.

GETTING THERE

Understand that when you are trying to go the same place as about 75,000 other people in the same two- to three-hour window, you're going to be in for some challenges.

Biking is always a good option, with a bike valet located at JFK Drive and Cross Over Drive. Lyft e-bikes might only be challenging if all the docks out in the Avenues fill up, but you can check this map, hope for the best, and worst-case pay the $2 fee for locking the bike up wherever.

The bus is your friend, even if it's crowded. The SFMTA does a fairly good job of running extra buses on the 5-Fulton line, and sometimes your best bet is going to be to get out and walk a few extra blocks as the traffic gets thick near the festival gates around 30th Avenue.

The N-Judah will get you nearby as well, but be forewarned that, especially on Friday, the South Gates on the Sunset side of the festival grounds are always the slowest. The main gates on the north side are the larger and faster gates.

CALLING A CAR?

Ride-hail services are possibly the least reliable thing you can depend on this Outside Lands weekend, because of the sheer number of people trying to take them, drivers trying to maximize their fares on a big weekend, and the constraints that the city has put on where the ride-hail cars can stop and wait.

In my experience, you'll get on Uber or Lyft around 1 pm or 2 pm Friday, or around noon on Sunday, and you'll think a driver has been found, but the app will either spin and spin looking for drivers, or it will assign you one and they'll cancel because they found a better fare. You can waste quite a bit of time doing this.

Waymo might be better, but the popularity of Waymo could work against you too, and prices will be jacked.

When leaving the festival, you might as well just hop on one of the many buses that line up on Fulton (north) side to get as far away from Golden Gate Park as possible, and call a car from somewhere else if necessary. The ride-hail pickup area is several blocks away on Balboa, and uphill, and it's a shitshow.

The little purple lines on each side of the park are the only spots you can meet a Lyft or Uber

BRING A F***ING LAYER

Amateurs make the mistake every year, and it's painful to watch as they shiver and their teeth chatter after the sun goes down and the winds are blowing in off the ocean. This is, by and large, a very chilly festival! The weather looks pretty nice this weekend, and the three afternoons might actually, miraculously, all see some sun out at the park (though I doubt it will happen all three days). But don't be fooled! That skimpy outfit is doing you no favors if you have to buy a $100 blanket at the merch tent to keep from freezing your tits off.

GETTING OUT

A few key tips: If you're waiting to watch the last song of the last set, be prepared to also wait for a bus or ridehail car a bit longer.

The N-Judah tends to get very, very full at the end of each festival day, and the further west you walk to catch it — think Sunset Boulevard or further — the better chance you'll have of getting on the train without too much hassle.

On the north side, the only trick to taking the 5-Fulton back downtown is getting to the front of the line of buses at 30th Avenue — or catching it back at 36th Avenue, if you're exiting through VIP.

Do note: Muni will be running 5X buses which will shuttle people directly from 30th and Fulton to Civic Center with no stops, so don't get on one of these if you don't want to travel that far.

And if you're trying to hail a car during all that mess, while cell signals are jammed, don't say we didn't warn you.

