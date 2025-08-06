A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man outside a San Jose nightclub in mid-July, and a second woman has been arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

22-year-old Raymond Orozco was fatally stabbed just before 1 am on July 20 on the unit block of South Second Street in downtown San Jose, where several nightlife venues are located. Orozco was out with a cousin and two female friends, and he reportedly intervened in a fight, after a female suspect attacked one of the women he was with. Police found Orozco suffering from stab wounds near the corner of East San Fernando Street, outside of Mas Loco Cantina — a sports bar and restaurant. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday that they had arrested 20-year-old Mercedes Rosales on suspicion of murder, believing that she was wielding the knife that killed Orozco. Also arrested was 18-year-old Micaela Van, on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

It does not seem as though either woman knew Orozco, and the nature and motive of the scuffle that led to the murder remains unclear. Charges have not yet been filed against the two women.

Police said that multiple bystanders were seen taking cellphone video of the fight and possibly the murder, and Orozco's parents put out a plea last month for those witnesses to come forward.

"We would like to get justice for him. We'd like the police to get the person who did this and get them what they deserve," said his father, Roy Orozco, speaking to ABC 7.

His family described Orozco as a protector and "peacemaker" who was just trying to keep his friends safe. "It's not like he was hurting somebody. He was just trying to pull people off of somebody else," Roy Orozco told ABC. "For somebody to pull a weapon on somebody unarmed like that is beyond ridiculous."

A GoFundMe for Orozco's funeral expenses still has not reached its $26,000 goal.

Orozco was "a kind soul with a bright smile, a loving and loyal friend, an amazing son and family member, and a hardworking and generous person who touched the lives of everyone around them," a friend writes on GoFundMe.

Orozco worked as a manager at two group homes for seniors with developmental and physical disabilities in Castro Valley, and he had recently been accepted into Chabot College's Fire Academy.