- Based on ridership data, the SFMTA is beefing up a couple of bus lines and adding extra buses during the morning commute. The lines that will see extra morning trips include the inbound 1X California Express, the 30X Marina Express, and the 49 Van Ness-Mission in the Fort Mason direction. [Chronicle]
- A 15-year-old boy was shot overnight while walking in East Oakland. The shooting occurred around 12:05 am Wednesday on the 8000 block of International Boulevard, and the victim was able to make it to a friend's house and then to the hospital. [East Bay Times]
- The family of the man fatally shot Monday night by Richmond police, 27-year-old Angel Montano, says he was a reserve officer with the Marines who was having mental health struggles. [KTVU]
- Stanford University plans to lay of 363 employees this fall, eliminating roles in administration, research, IT, student services, alumni relations, and campus operations, in order to address Trump funding cuts and a more than five-fold increase in the endowment tax the school pays — something that was tucked into Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. [Chronicle]
- A proposal to create a wine improvement district (WID) in Sonoma, which would collect a small assessment from tasting rooms to fund region-wide marketing efforts, has erupted into controversy. [Chronicle]
- President Trump is touting another pledge by Apple to invest an additional $100 billion into manufacturing in the US, on top of $500 billion already pledged toward building a factory in Texas, but it's unclear if and when it will follow through on these pledges. [New York Times]
- RFK Jr. is now terminating funding for mRNA vaccine development, because he doesn't believe in science. [CNN]