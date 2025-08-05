Police in Richmond shot and killed a man Monday night while responding to an incident where that man reportedly had multiple knives and was threatening to kill people inside a Richmond home.

Not long after 5 pm Monday, the Richmond Police Department got a call that a knife-wielding man was threatening to kill people inside a home on the 400 block of First Street near Barrett Avenue. Officers showed up and announced their presence at the front door, leading to some manner of confrontation with that suspect who reportedly had a knife in his hand, and possibly two. But the end result is that two Richmond police officers shot and killed the man on the spot, as KPIX reports.



KTVU says police dispatchers believe the man had “at least one knife” and a “second edged weapon.” That station also adds that police do not know if the man lived at the residence, but they do think this was some sort of domestic dispute among family members that escalated to where police were called in.

"Almost simultaneously they received an update from dispatch that the subject had armed himself with a second edged weapon, so at that point the officers walked up to the front door of the residence, almost immediately after announcing their presence they were confronted by an armed subject directly in front of the front door of the residence,” Richmond Police lieutenant Donald Patchin told KGO. “They encountered that individual and unfortunately at that time two officers discharged their weapons and an officer-involved shooting did occur."

According to KRON4, the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Neighbors told KGO there were “at least seven or eight gunshots,” and many of them felt that was excessive. “If there was a knife, I mean police they can stay away,” neighbor Horacio Gonzalez Bera told KGO. “They can stay away and be back. To shoot him just like that there was a lot of shots like da da da da da.”

That said, this will all be investigated via the standard protocol for police shootings, so we may learn a lot more about what happened last night when more information comes out.

Image: The Richmond Police Department via Facebook