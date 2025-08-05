Lower Haight record shop Rooky Ricardo’s has survived 38 years under the ownership of Dick Vivian, but Vivian is now battling Stage 3 pancreatic cancer and receiving chemotherapy, and the shop’s only going to be open on weekends for now.

If you’re a vinyl records fan in San Francisco, you are likely aware of the famed vintage collections of albums and 45s at the Lower Haight record store Rooky Riccardo’s. The shop has managed to survive for 38 years (though it’s moved a few times), with its signature throwback vintage toys and posters all over the place, and a beyond-comparison selection of oldies, soul, and R&B vinyl. Rooky Ricardo’s owner Dick Vivian even celebrated his 78th birthday this past Saturday, though it may not have been the happiest of birthdays.



Because we are learning through a GoFundMe campaign that Dick Vivian has been diagnosed with cancer, or more specifically, learned he had Stage 3 pancreatic cancer in March of this year.

Vivian has reportedly been receiving regular treatment and weekly chemotherapy at UCSF. According to a Monday Instagram post, Rooky Riccardo’s is closed this week, but will be open Saturday and Sunday. It’s currently unclear if that schedule will stay in place for the weeks to come, but it is clear that Vivian is facing some very daunting medical bills.

“If he has ever touched your life,” the GoFundMe says, “insulted your haircut in the funniest and most savagely sweet way possible... given you that most sublime moment of a record at the listening station... Put his personal mixtape in your hands that travelled four cities and six relationships with you through... Sold you (or given!) that record to unpack, fresh home from your commute — it could be the 22 bus to your apartment or it could be back in Melbourne after 24 hours of international travel... Please consider donating to the fund.”

It feels like an anachronism for a vinyl record store to survive this long and be doing brisk business in the Spotify and streaming era. Dick Vivian explained why it still works for his shop in a 2013 GQ interview.

"There was a period there where everybody got rid of their records and took that money and bought CDs," Vivian explained to GQ. "They recreated their collection on CD. Now those same people are coming back, regretting that, and wanting to recreate the library that they once had on vinyl."

Related: SF’s Famed Crème Brûlée Cart Guy Curtis Kimball Has Died From a Heart Condition [SFist]

Image via GoFundMe