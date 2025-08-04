Oakland-born rapper MC Hammer may have a problem that’s “2 legit” for even him to quit, as Chase Bank has sued him for failing to make payments on a $115,000 Land Rover that he bought in 2023.

Baggy-pants rap pioneer MC Hammer has rehabbed his public image pretty well since his bankruptcy and unpaid taxes fiasco from 1996. He became a cult favorite for his performances kicking off Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at that annual festival’s earlier years, he’s been something of a Bay Area socialite, and it was at least funny in a stupid way when he made a cringingly bad musical ad for Mayor Ed Lee in 2011. We’re also told that Hammer (real name Stanley Kirk Burrell) has become an ordained minister these days, apparently getting in touch with his “You’ve Got to Pray” side.

But it may not be very Christian of him that Hammer is being sued by JP Morgan Chase Bank, who claim that Hammer is about $76,000 behind on car payments, per the Bay Area News Group. According to court documents, Hammer bought a new Land Rover in 2023 at a cost of about $115,000, but stopped making regular monthly payments in May 2024. He has made only a couple payments since, and currently has an "unpaid provincial balance of $76,732.79.”

We see the amusing nugget in this lawsuit that Hammer’s business is in fact named “U Can’t Touch This LLC.” And maybe even more amusingly, he is legally named as a defendant as “MC Hammer,” and not by his real name. Do people call him “MC Hammer,” even in business documents?

Maybe they do! The contract for the car is listed as one of the exhibits in the lawsuit, and while his signature is not legible, but the “Printed Name” field in the contract does indeed say “MC Hammer.”

And Chase Bank says it's Hammertime on collecting their payment. “As of July 16, 2025, the unpaid provincial balance of $76,732.79 is due and payable to Chase,” their lawsuit says. “Chase has demanded possession of the Vehicle from Defendants. Defendants have not surrendered the vehicle.”

And this may be a little rough on Hammer, but the lawsuit does list what appears to be his home address in Tracy. The News Group reports says that “A recent Google Streetview image of the Tracy property shows six vehicles in the driveway, including a Land Rover Defender in the color known as Grasmere green.” We did the same Google search and got this image from December 2024, where yes, there is a Land Rover in the driveway. But given this lawsuit, who knows how much longer it will still be there.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 08: MC Hammer speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)