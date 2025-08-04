Two female suspects from Oakland are in custody following an alleged assault, robbery, and carjacking on Sunday evening at a Healdsburg park in which they allegedly kidnapped a husband and forced him to drive them home after assaulting his wife.

The incident unfolded at Byron Gibbs Park, located at 1520 Prentice Drive in Healdsburg, on Sunday. According to Healdsburg police, around 5:27 pm, the two victims, a husband and wife, had stopped at the park to use the restroom. On their way back to their car, they saw a woman nearby who needed help — and who may have been faking some kind of injury? They stopped to help her, and the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the woman's belongings and their car.

The female victim was allegedly struck in the head with the handgun during the altercation, and the suspect, along with "two additional individuals," then allegedly took the couple's car keys and went to steal their car. Finding that they couldn't operate the car themselves, they then confronted the husband and forced him at gunpoint and knifepoint into the car, instructing him to drive them away.

At somepoint, the gun was apparently fired, because discharge of a firearm is among the potential charges listed in the case. And the victims may have been senior citizens, according to an elder abuse accusation.

Healdsburg police responded to the park, and the female victim was hospitalized with injuries.

Then, according to police, "A short time later, [the] Petaluma Police Department located the vehicle traveling south on Highway 101 and a pursuit ensued."

The husband was still driving the vehicle at this point, and it's not clear how much further south they got. Healdburg police say that the pursuit was assisted by CHP, Marin County Sheriff's deputies, the San Rafael Police Department, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit reportedly ended when the husband drove the vehicle off the road.

Police say that there was an additional 18-year-old "victim," and it's not clear if this was the child of the couple, or if this was the third suspect from the scene.

Ultimately, only two suspects were taken into custody, and they have been identified as 51-year-old Davina Humphrey of Oakland, and 24-year-old Amina Vaden of Oakland. No information was provided about any connection between the two women.

They now face possible charges of kidnapping during the commission of carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, child abuse, elder abuse, assault with a firearm, willfull discharge of a firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and conspiracy.

Both women were being held in Sonoma County Jail, and bail was set at $1.02 million for each.