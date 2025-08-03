- A Miami jury found Tesla partly liable in a 2019 crash involving autopilot mode, awarding $243 million to the victims. The case stemmed from a 2019 Florida crash that killed an 18-year-old passenger after a Model 3, reportedly operating on Autopilot, slammed into a tree and burst into flames. [Associated Press]
- At Pacifica’s World Dog Surfing Championships, talented dogs of various breeds impressed thousands of spectators with their wave-riding skills. Judges scored balance, ride time, and tricks as teams like Charlie’s “Dream Team” wowed the crowd with tandem surfing. (No word yet on Sonoma County’s Ugliest Dog Contest winner.) [KGO]
- Two former San Ramon Valley High students reached a $7 million settlement after reporting sexual abuse by former theater teacher Ryan Weible between 2010 and 2012. Despite complaints and a police investigation finding condoms in his classroom, the district delayed action, firing him in 2012 but agreeing not to share negative information. [Bay Area News Group]
- Dead & Company’s second night in Golden Gate Park brought out 60,000 fans, many in tie-dye and vintage tour shirts. The band played deep cuts like “St. Stephen” and “Crazy Fingers,” with guest drummer Jay Lane joining Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann on a triple-drum finale. [Chronicle]
- UCSF oncologist Dr. Vinay Prasad resigned weeks into his new FDA advisory role after far-right activists resurfaced years-old liberal tweets criticizing Trump and conservative pundits. [Bay Area News Group]
- A driver was rescued and hospitalized Friday night after crashing 100 feet down a creek off Monticello Road in Napa, prompting a rope rescue by Cal Fire and county crews. [KPIX]
- A wanted man was arrested after allegedly stealing $1,500 in merchandise—including 21 bottles of probiotics—from South Bay pharmacies, then fleeing on a bike with multiple bags before deputies found the goods and fentanyl pipes. [KRON4]
Image: SFMTA