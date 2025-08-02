In response to a very visible and persistent rat infestation at the Vallejo Ferry Terminal, a volunteer squad of canine rat hunters were recently deployed to bring the population under control. SFist was so inspired by this endearing story, we scribbled an illustration of the heroes in action.

As KGO reports, the rat problem became visible in mid-July. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’” Ryder Lopez, 19, who started working at Panama Bay Coffee a few weeks ago, told KGO. He said he saw up to 15 rats scurrying into bushes on his first day. “I’ve never seen that many before.”

The city responded with pesticide treatments and a “coordinated pest abatement initiative,” which included sanitation upgrades, street sweeping, and trapping. But locals also credit another effort — the arrival of SCRAT, short for Sacramento Canines’ Rat Annihilation Team.

Leanne Maxwell/SFist

Founded by Emily Iniguez, SCRAT uses trained terriers instead of poison. “We care a lot about birds of prey, and unfortunately rat poison is really detrimental to wildlife,” she told ABC7.

As Times Herald Online reports, SCRAT first visited the terminal on Friday, July 25. Iniguez and volunteer Austin Isgitt brought three terriers — Nora, Raven, and Creature — and caught 27 rats in 90 minutes. By Sunday night, their total reached 57.

As KTVU reports, the community was also happy to have the dogs' assistance. "We had a lot of people stopping to watch, who were cheering on the dogs, who were pretty excited about it," Iniguez told the station. "I think people definitely recognize it's a massive problem in that specific area."

Some of the rats, she added, “are pretty cozy up there,” suggesting the problem didn’t happen overnight.

Top image: Leanne Maxwell