Dead & Company fans missed out on some extra party favors Saturday night when San Francisco police caught a Philadelphia man with about 100 nitrous oxide tanks and balloons near Golden Gate Park.

As KRON4 reports, around 11 p.m., officers patrolling near Fulton Street and 35th Avenue — close to Spreckels Lake on the park’s northern side — spotted an open trailer with a man inside. As they approached, they noticed numerous metal tanks suspected to be filled with nitrous oxide.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Thomas Siderio of Philadelphia, was arrested on the spot. As KPIX reports, police seized roughly 100 tanks along with several balloons and towed the trailer as evidence.

Siderio was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of distributing nitrous oxide and possessing it with intent to ingest for intoxication. The case remains under investigation.

As KTVU reports, the San Francisco Police Department said officers will continue patrolling all areas of Golden Gate Park and surrounding neighborhoods to keep the ongoing 60th anniversary concert series safe for everyone.

Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images