One of the Ferry Building's OG restaurant operations has given up the ghost, Trick Dog has won a prestigious prize, and a new Korean cafe is coming to Dogpatch, all in This Week in Food.

The shake-ups continue at the Ferry Building, as we learned today that one of the original restaurants to open there two decades ago, Boulette's Larder, is calling it quits. The restaurant from Chez Panisse alum Amaryll Schwertner and Lori Regis closed for good on Thursday, along with its companion spinoff Bouli Bar, as the Chronicle reports. The pair said in a statement, "We leave with full hearts and extend our deepest gratitude to the guests, friends, producers and the Ferry Building community who have made the restaurant’s journey so meaningful." No reason was given for the closure, but a new lease negotiation could have been to blame — with Grand Creperie recently closing, and its owners expressing their unhappiness that the Ferry Building's management had decided to focus more on attracting nighttime-focused businesses.

Earlier this week we also learned about the new spinoff of A16, Lucania, which is now slated for the former MarketBar space at the south end of the Ferry Building. That indoor-outdoor space, with ample seating in the building's front plaza, has sat vacant for five years, much like the other large restaurant space at the opposite end of the building, formerly home to The Slanted Door. That other space will come alive again in the coming weeks as Arquet, while Lucania — featuring southern Italian cuisine and, yes, pizza — is aiming for mid- to late 2026.

Tablehopper brings word about SŌHN, which describes itself as a "Korean-inspired gathering space and café," coming to the former Daily Driver space (2535 Third Street), and there appears to be a retail component connect to MAUM Store, which currently has locations in New York and Orange County. Details, like an opening date, aren't yet available.

Also, the tiny former Turner's Kitchen sandwich shop at 3505 17th Street in the Mission is coming back to life as Corey's Pizza. Tablehopper reports that it's a venture from a longtime bartender at the 500 Club next door, and the Instagram account only says it is "coming soon."

Merchant Roots has just launched its latest themed menu, which is "Sleepover - Bedtime Stories and Nursery Rhymes." The 14-course menu features spins on nostalgic childhood snacks, and dishes like a trio of porridges — one of which is "just right." Also, of course, there will be cookies and milk. Multiple milks. Reserve here.

Trick Dog also just did its mid-year menu-change earlier this month, debuting its 23rd themed cocktail menu, "Canis Major" — celebrating constellations and astronomical things, with "1980s space lab vibes." Cocktails include the Omicron, which is reminiscent of a citrusy salad, featuring Hendrick’s gin, Martini Bitter, mandarin, olive oil, mustard vinaigrette and tarragon; and the Dog Star, featuring Westland whiskey, Iichiko Saiten, matcha, cedar, fig leaf, coconut and citrus oil. Also, Trick Dog just took home the Best U.S. Cocktail Bar prize at the annual Tales of the Cocktail convention in New Orleans.

We missed this a few weeks ago, but District, a popular wine and cocktail bar on Townsend Street near Oracle Park, has closed after 18 years in business. The owners gave no reason for the closure in an Instagram post, which was first caught by SFGate, but they noted that their other District locations in Oakland, San Jose, and at SFO are "still chugging along."

Square Pie Guys has just opened a fourth location in Campbell's Pruneyard Shopping Center. The new location is going to feature a smashburger that was briefly served at the Mission location of Square Pie Guys, and owner Marc Schechter is also promising some "fun sandwiches" like those being served at other location, on focaccia-like bread made from pizza dough. The mini-chain is also planning to expand further with two additional locations in the coming months, as Eater reports.

And ICYMI, Thomas Keller is re-launching his burger pop-up, Burgers & Half Bottles, at the former La Calenda space at 6518 Washington Street in Yountville. The pop-up only existed for six weeks in late 2020, but now it's back for a 10-week run starting Saturday, through Halloween. The menu features Wagyu beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries, Maine lobster rolls, and fried chicken sandwiches, along with local beers, milkshakes, and half-bottles wine.

Over at the Chronicle, the critics published an updated Best Barbecue list this week on which Horn Barbecue, once a Chronicle favorite, is conspicuously absent. Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez trekked all the way to Turlock to find out whether a little known outpost of La Taqueria there is as good as the original Mission District location, and it is. And in lieu of a review, restaurant critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan wrote a piece about the disturbing trend of foolish people bringing their own food to restaurants, because that is somehow okay now? What a world.

Photo via Boulette's Larder/Instagram