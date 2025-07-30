Another Castro restaurant has suffered a temporary closure by the city's health department over a vermin infestation, but it appears to have addressed the problem.

Castro neighborhood mainstay Starbelly was hit with a surprise inspection Monday by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, which found multiple violations that prompted a closure of the restaurant Monday and Tuesday.

A public record of the inspection by inspector Katherine Tuazon, which occurred around noon on Monday, indicates that Tuazon found multiple pieces of evidence of cockroach and rodent infestation, in addition to multiple food-prep violations pertaining to items left out at room temperature in the kitchen.

"Observed rodent run in front of the inspector and Person-in-charge Renee during inspection of the beverage room underneath the stairs," the document reads. Also, rodent droppings were observed underneath a prep table, in an "outdoor storage area where boxes of potato, bag of onions and citrus fruit are stored," and in an upstairs storage area.

Additionally, the inspector "Observed dead cockroach underneath the prep table by the door in the kitchen."

As is typical in situations like this, the restaurant management addressed the problems, called in an exterminator, and requested a re-inspection on Tuesday, July 29.

Documentation of that reinspection indicates that "all rodent droppings [were] removed and affected areas sanitized," and that the infestation issue had been addressed by "approved methods." Still, though, the inspector said she observed a "live cockroach weakly crawling on the wall by the door of the kitchen." That roach was removed by the person in charge and the area was cleaned.

All other sanitization and food-prep issues were also addressed, and the restaurant was permitted to reopen to the public.

The Castro neighborhood has been particularly unlucky over the years with health-department restaurant closures, and just across the street from Starbelly, a former restaurant was once closed multiple times by health inspectors. That restaurant, Sliderbar, would go on to change its name and it eventually closed permanently, but within the same block, two other restaurants went on to be closed by inspectors for similar reasons that same year, in 2015.

Last year, Castro neighborhood grocery store Mollie Stone's also suffered a temporary health-inspection-related closure.