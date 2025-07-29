San Francisco Police Department divers were able to recover an Uzi-style automatic rifle from the Bay waters on Tuesday.

It's unclear where in the Bay the weapon was thrown or by whom, but the SFPD was touting that their dive team was able to recover the weapon on Tuesday "thanks to the awareness of an off-duty police officer who was able to later direct our Dive Team to where the gun was thrown."

That would suggest that the off-duty officer witnessed a suspect tossing the gun into the Bay, and we've yet to learn what case or suspect this might be.

The department only said that the "firearm will be processed for DNA evidence."

An “Uzi” type firearm was recovered in the bay by the SFPD’s Dive Team thanks to the awareness of an off-duty police officer who was able to later direct our Dive Team to where the gun was thrown.



The firearm will be processed for DNA evidence. pic.twitter.com/rSyDiLNchQ — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 29, 2025

The photos posted by the department suggest that the rifle was found in the vicinity of Pier 30/32 and Pier 40, north of Oracle Park.

This is a developing story.