A ten-vehicle crash on northbound 101 in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon led to some police activity as CHP officers pursued a driver who allegedly tried to flee the crash scene.

The crash happened sometime just before 3 pm, and the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management put out an alert at 3:07 pm that the right lanes of northbound 101 were blocked south of Vermont Street, telling drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

Those heading to downtown or the Bay Bridge from the Peninsula could take 280 northbound.

As KRON4 reports, the San Francisco Police Department was also on the scene, and one of the drivers allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot following the crash. CHP officers reportedly apprehended that individual.

There are still no reports on injuries, and Lanes 3 and 4 were reportedly blocked.

CHP San Francisco tweeted at 3:20 pm to "expect delays" and gave no estimate for reopening the lanes. KRON4, however, reported that the lanes were expected to reopen around 4:30 pm.

This is a developing story.