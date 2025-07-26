- Protestors rallied outside Kaiser’s San Francisco hospital Friday after the company paused gender-affirming care for minors, citing federal pressure. Nurses and parents criticized the decision as harmful to trans teens, while opponents argued minors shouldn’t access such care. [KRON4]
- ICE made its largest single-day arrest haul this year at San Francisco immigration court Friday, detaining six adults without children right outside the courtroom despite ongoing hearings. One man, fearing arrest, chose to voluntarily self-deport — but was immediately taken into custody upon leaving. [Mission Local]
- The Trump administration is asking a federal appeals court to block a temporary order that bans ICE agents from using racial profiling in immigration stops. Officials argue that these factors are necessary in the “real world” when combined with agents’ experience and intelligence. [Bloomberg]
- The strike deadline for over 25,000 Safeway workers stores has been extended after some progress in contract talks, but a strike remains possible if no fair agreement is reached soon. [Chronicle]
- Disgruntled San Francisco police officers have taken to anonymous Instagram accounts to spread unverified rumors and salacious memes targeting specific members of the SFPD, including women of color, sparking an internal investigation and condemnation from union leadership. [Mission Local]
- In their first game without All-Star Kayla Thornton, the Golden State Valkyries rallied from a sluggish start to beat the Dallas Wings 86-76 at Chase Center on Friday, with Janelle Salaün leading the charge and newcomer Iliana Rupert impressing in her season debut. [Bay Area News Group]
- Morgan Hill police arrested a suspect and recovered $15,000 in two elder fraud scams, including one involving a fake FBI agent and another where a victim was tricked into sending $30,000 to scammers. [KRON4]
