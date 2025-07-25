Local:
- Oakland Unified has hired Nelson Alegria as its first executive director of safety, five years after the district disbanded its school police. Alegria, a veteran in school emergency planning, says he’s focused on restorative justice and trauma-informed safety strategies. [Oaklandside]
- Tickets go on sale July 30 for “Golden Girls Live,” the long-running drag parody returning to the Curran this December with two holiday-themed episodes. Now in its 20th year, the show is directed by D’Arcy Drollinger and stars Coco Peru, Matthew Martin, and Holotta Tymes. [Broadway World]
- Around 20,000 Safeway workers could walk off the job at more than 200 Northern California stores Saturday if a deal over pay and benefits isn’t secured by Friday night. [KQED]
- New Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is cutting 25,000 jobs and ending remote work to reduce costs and overhaul the Santa Clara-based chipmaker. [Chronicle]
- The World War II-era U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle, known as "America’s Tall Ship," is docked at San Francisco’s Pier 17 this weekend offering free public tours July 25–27, serving as a training vessel and goodwill ambassador for the Coast Guard. [Local News Matters]
- The SF Marathon returns Sunday, July 27, with the main race starting at 5:15 a.m.; expect widespread street closures throughout the city all weekend. [KRON4]
National:
- A federal judge in San Diego has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate social and legal services for families separated at the border, ruling it violated a court settlement intended to address the lasting harm of its first-term family separation policy. The judge rejected the administration’s claims that cost concerns and DEI policies justified ending the contracts and gave it until August 25 to comply. [Bay Area News Group]
- Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank to Las Vegas reported the plane made a sudden, aggressive dive on Friday afternoon to avoid a midair collision shortly after takeoff, with comedian Jimmy Dore saying passengers “flew out of their seats” and some hit their heads. Two flight attendants were treated for injuries, and the FAA is investigating the incident. [KRON4]
Just now on SW Flight #1496 Burbank to Las Vegas.— Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) July 25, 2025
Pilot had to dive aggressively to avoid midair collision over Burbank airport.
Myself & Plenty of people flew out of their seats & bumped heads on ceiling, a flight attendant needed medical attention.
Pilot said his collision…
- Tea, the app where women anonymously review men they date, confirmed a major data breach Friday that exposed 72,000 user images — including thousands of selfies with photo IDs. The leak, first flagged by 4chan users and reported by 404 Media, affected users who joined before February 2024. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
- The Downtown SF Partnership unveiled the Instagram-worthy Downtown Gateway at Robert Frost Plaza at California and Market, featuring a 16-foot-wide ‘Heart SF’ sign and a redesigned plaza with seating, greenery, and historical displays celebrating San Francisco’s cable cars.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist