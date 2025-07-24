Local:
- Another fire broke out near the BART tracks between the Glen Park and Balboa Park stations, and service was stopped entirely at 24th Street station and southward for a while. The fire is out and the trains are running again now, but BART says you might still expect a “major delay” in your trip this early evening. And golly, this kinda ruined the day that BART rolled out their 2025 “ugly holiday sweater.” [KRON4]
Introducing the 2025 BART holiday sweater 🚇 available now for preorder at https://t.co/HmzYk6kaa6 pic.twitter.com/AkDi3dpIhY— BART (@SFBART) July 24, 2025
- ICE arrested an SF Guatemalan man who showed clear signs of mental illness just after his immigration hearing Thursday, and the man was muttering to himself throughout his hearing. ICE actually arrested three people at the 630 Sansome Street courthouse today, bringing the total number of arrests under Trump to 30 San Francisco immigrants. [Mission Local]
- Artist Amy Sherald, who painted some of the famed Obama portraits and recently had a mid-career survey exhibition at SFMOMA, canceled her show at the Smithsonian over concerns that a portrait featuring a Black trans woman would be edited out of the show. It’s actually the same show that was at the MOMA, but Sherald said in a letter to the secretary of the Smithsonian that, “I entered into this collaboration in good faith, believing that the institution shared a commitment to presenting work that reflects the full, complex truth of American life. Unfortunately, it has become clear that the conditions no longer support the integrity of the work as conceived.’’ [Chronicle]
National:
- Elon Musk’s Starlink suffered a “massive outage” on Thursday, and the outage lasted for at least three hours. [The Verge]
- In a sign of what may be coming for San Francisco, the Trump administration is suing New York City for being a sanctuary city, and this may be the end of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s sucking up to Trump to avoid federal corruption prosecution. [Politico]
- Jazz trumpet legend Chuck Mangione, known for the smash 1977 instrumental hit “Feels So Good” and later in his career for voice acting on King of the Hill, has died, according to his attorneys. He was 84. [AP News]
Video:
- A stunning moment in “Trump spouting bullshit” Thursday afternoon, as Trump appeared alongside Fed chair Jerome Powell and complained about cost overruns in a Fed project, but Powell calmly put on his reading glasses and handed Trump his ass by pointing out Trump was citing completely inaccurate information.
Trump: It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion— Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2025
Powell: I’m not aware of that.
Trump: It just came out
Powell: You just added in a third building
Trump: It’s a building that’s being built
Powell: It was built five years ago. pic.twitter.com/aVZaZ9BD3T
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist