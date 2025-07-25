- A 33-year-old Antioch man, identified as David Milburn, has been arrested in connection with a pair of freeway shootings on Tuesday night. The shootings, which took place in Walnut Creek and Oakland, left two people injured. [KTVU]
- A man who died mid-flight on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to SFO has been identified as 83-year-old Satyanarayana Pasupuleti. The flight diverted to Chicago O'Hare Airport on July 13, but continued on to SFO hours later, and the man's remains ended up in the custody of the San Mateo County coroner. [Chronicle]
- The ferry terminal in Vallejo is apparently being plagued with a serious rodent infestation. [KTVU]
- A man was taken off the street Wednesday night by a group of men in tactical gear after being released from the San Mateo County Jail, and Sheriff Christina Corpus says she can't identify which federal agency was involved in the arrest. [KTVU]
- In a separate unexplained arrest, the Head-Royce School in the Oakland hills was the site of an arrest of an individual by US Marshals and Oakland police on Thursday night, and no further details are available. [KTVU]
- During an appearance at an annual meeting of federal judges and lawyers from the Ninth Circuit in Monterey on Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan said the high court should be doing more explaining of its actions when it makes emergency rulings. [New York Times]
- In the book of letters that friends wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday, there is apparently one from Bill Clinton, too. [Wall Street Journal]
Photo by Brett Wharton