Early Wednesday morning, a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Mission Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco, and the vehicle responsible fled the scene.

The crash happened just after midnight, and police responded to Mission Street and Santa Rosa Avenue around 12:22 am Wednesday, per the SFPD and KRON4. An injured male victim was found on the ground, and arriving paramedics rendered aid.

Despite first-responders' efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and other details about the victim have not been released, and his name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The SFPD did not release any information about the suspect vehicle, and no arrests have been made.

This was San Francisco's 10th pedestrian fatality of the year to date. On Monday, we learned of the ninth pedestrian death, a 77-year-old victim who has not been identified who was fatally struck late last week by an e-scooter at Sixth and Market streets.

Anyone with information about last night's collision in Mission Terrace is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images