A 77-year-old pedestrian who has not yet been identified was killed late last week in a collision with a person on a Lime scooter near the intersection of Sixth and Market streets.

We're just now learning of the inicident, which reportedly occurred at 3:51 pm on Friday. The pedestrian advocacy group Walk SF put out a statement, marking the ninth pedestrian death in San Francisco so far this year.

The unidentified victim was reportedly hospitalized with severe injuries, and later died at the hospital. The scooter rider reportedly stayed at the scene, as KTVU reports.

"Our hearts break for the victim and his loved ones,” said Marta Lindsey, communications director of Walk SF. "People walking in San Francisco shouldn’t have to worry about being hit by any type of vehicle, whether a car or an e-scooter."

Lindsey added that "electric micro-mobility devices can accelerate quickly to higher speeds which increases the chances and severity of a crash," and our streets need to be better designed to protect children and seniors from these dangers.

Walk SF notes that there have been 46 traffic collisions at the busy intersection of 6th and Market streets, since 2015. Of the nine pedestrian fatalities so far in 2025, seven of the victims have been seniors.

Friday's collision is the first fatal scooter collision on Market Street that we know of since a Dutch tourist was killed by a speeding scooter in July 2023 about a block away, on Market between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Photo by Mark Stuckey