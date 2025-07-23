- A man and a woman were found fatally shot Tuesday in an East Oakland apartment where screaming had been heard earlier. Police, who were called to the apartment building twice, have not said whether they believe this was a double homicide or a murder-suicide. [KTVU]
- The Napa County DA's office has charged a 35-year-old father with murder in the DUI-related crash death of his 10-year-old son. Aaron Brian Kennedy reportedly had a .08 percent blood alcohol level, and had two prior DUI convictions. [KTVU]
- Sentencing was underway Wednesday morning in trial of Bryan Kohberger for the November 2022 quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger changed his plea on July 2 to avoid the death penalty, and he was expected to speak in court about why he committed the murders. [CNN]
- San Jose has been named the fourth-most unaffordable city to live in on Earth, surpassed only by Hong Kong, Sydney, and Vancouver. [Chronicle]
- Edith Chapin, the top editor and acting chief content officer of NPR, says she will step down later this year, and her decision reportedly predates Congress voting to cut funding for NPR and PBS. [New York Times]
- SF-born comedian Rob Schneider continues to denigrate his profession, mouthing off about Stephen Colbert getting cancelled because he was too "narcissistically political," all while his own comedy is full of cultish MAGA bullshit. [Chronicle]
- Newly uncovered photos show Jeffrey Epstein attended Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. [CNN]
