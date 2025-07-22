Local:
- In today’s San Francisco marijuana news, we learn that Grass Lands will be back for Outside Lands next month, and there will also be legal marijuana sales at Golden Gate Park for next weekend’s Dead and Company shows. At the Dead and Company shows, the Inner Sunset dispensary Solful will have a booth selling Garcia Hand Picked cannabis, the cannabis manufacturer founded by Garcia’s surviving relatives. [SFGate]
- After Giants starting pitcher Hayden Birdsong allowed five runs and did not even record a single out in the first inning of Monday night’s 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves, he’s been sent to the team’s minor league Sacramento River Cats. How bad was Birdsong Monday night? As the Bay Area News Group explains, “He faced six batters and recorded no outs. He threw 25 pitches but landed only six strikes. He surrendered one hit but allowed five runs due to four walks and a hit-by-pitch.” [Bay Area News Group]
- As seen below, a renegade sea lion was running wild in residential San Rafael this weekend, and it took a number of police and firefighters to coax the little nutter back to safety. The juvenile sea lion was apparently suffering from a bacterial infection, and will be cared for at the Marine Mammal Center until he can be returned to the wild. [San Rafael Police Department via Facebook]
National:
- CNN has just unearthed a new batch of Trump photos with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s, including photos of Epstein at Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson is shutting down the House of Representatives until September to prevent any votes on the release of further Epstein information. [CNN]
- Trump’s FEMA urban search and rescue unit head Ken Pagurek has resigned, because he fears so many people are going to die on his watch over the new Trump delays in delivering disaster response. [NY Times]
- Black Sabbath co-founder and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, one of the innovators of the heavy metal genre, passed away early Thursday surrounded by his family. He was 76. [NBC News]
Video:
- You can remember Ozzy Osbourne for his incredibly touching final performance on July 5. We will choose to instead remember Ozzy for his absolutely incoherent rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at a Chicago Cubs game in 2003. He first gets the name of the song wrong by starting with the lyrics “Let’s go out to the ballgame.” His lyrics then turn from slurring words to absolute gibberish nonsense sounds. Meanwhile, players stare in bewilderment over how this could have been allowed to happen, while the crowd goes bananas cheering on this fabulous disaster they have been fortunate enough to witness with their own two eyes.
Image: PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 1: Hayden Birdsong #60 of the San Francisco Giants prepares for the game at Chase Field on July 1, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)