- A man's body was pulled from the water at San Francisco's Aquatic Park Monday at 8:33 pm, about a half hour after a distress call came in to 911. The man had been heard calling for help in the water, and was found by scuba divers near the bottom, apparently fully clothed and not in swim attire; efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. [KTVU / SFFD/X]
- A 59-year-old San Jose man with dual US-China citizenship pleaded guilty Monday to stealing highly sensitive trade secrets from a SoCal defense contractor he had worked for. Chenguang Gong was charged with stealing secrets tied to technologies designed to detect nuclear missile launches and transferring them to personal devices in 2023. [NBC Bay Area]
- A hotel that's a popular wedding venue in the Delta, the Ryde Hotel in Walnut Grove, says that 37 of its 41 resident peacocks and peahens have been stolen. The peacocks have been around at the hotel for over 20 years, and staff are hoping the public can help find the birds and get them returned. [KCRA]
- The BART board has selected a development team to build a 618-unit housing development at Ashby Station in Berkeley. The team is led by Idaho-based developer The Pacific Companies, and Berkeley-based nonprofit developer Resources for Community Development will be responsible for the affordable component. [Berkeleyside]
- Trump's Justice Department has reportedly reached out to lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell for reasons that aren't clear, but it's some sort of show of effort to seek information about the sexual predation of minors in Jeffrey Epstein's orbit and maybe try to clear Trump's name. [New York Times]
- The Office of Personnel Management, the federal government's human resources department, is expected to lose about a third of its staff, or around 1,000 people, by the end of this year, largely through incentive programs. [New York Times]
- The SF Giants suffered a 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park, marking the sixth game in a losing streak, spurred mostly by another bad night for starting pitcher Hayden Birdsong. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: Photo via SFFD