A 21-year-old man faces murder charges and possible life in prison for shooting a woman walking her dogs in San Leandro last Thursday night. It’s the second fatal shooting in the last month of someone walking their dog in San Leandro.

We woke last Friday to the disturbing news that a woman was shot and killed while walking her dogs in San Leandro Thursday night. In the days since, security video has been released showing the moments leading up to the shooting, and the shooting itself. As seen below in KGO’s version splicing these moments together, at 11:05 pm Thursday night, the woman was walking her two dogs along with her boyfriend on East 14th Street. At 11:09, she is shot at East 14th and Williams streets, and a man then speeds away in a white vehicle while the boyfriend unsuccessfully tries to stop the vehicle.

"We found an adult female victim suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound,” San Leandro police lieutenant Abe Teng told KTVU. “The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Unfortunately, she did succumb to her injuries there.”

UPDATE: Surveillance video captures couple walking dogs & interaction involving someone in car at East 14th & Williams. Woman shot & killed. @JanaKTVU reports. Rohith Sunil, 21,who has pending @SantaCruzDA carrying-loaded-gun case,held by @SanLeandroPD w/help by @DublinCAPolice pic.twitter.com/XmUrGOeyBS — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 19, 2025



The next day, police in nearby Dublin arrested 21-year-old Rohith Sunil for the killing (he was reportedly arrested on an unrelated matter). And then on Tuesday morning, KRON4 reported that Sunil will be charged with murder in the San Leandro killing, and faces a sentence of 50 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Casey Way. According to the police version of events, Sunil’s vehicle pulled up to the couple walking the dogs, and they had a brief conversation of some sort. Sunil then opened fire, shooting Way in the torso, and sped off.

Sunil was expected to appear in court Tuesday morning. Alameda County DA Ursula Jones Dickson is reportedly charging Sunil with murder, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, and carrying a loaded weapon in public.

Tensions are high in San Leandro over the incident, or rather, incidents (plural). As KTVU notes, another dog walker was fatally shot in San Leandro on June 14, just one mile away on the very same East 14th Street. But police say there was no connection between the two killings.

