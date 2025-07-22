"This was like, out of a science fiction movie," says attorney Darren Findling, describing a brief ordeal he had during his first-ever Waymo ride on Monday morning in San Francisco.

Findling, a probate attorney based in Michigan, says that he downloaded the Waymo app in order to get him to the Moscone Center Monday morning, where he was attending a conference. But somewhere on the route to the Moscone — he doesn't give a location for it — the Waymo turned into a multi-level parking structure that was just filled with other, empty Waymos, moving around and parking themselves.

"What was crazy about this parking structure was that I went from normal humanity into robot world," Findling says in a video post on LinkedIn. "Self-driving vehicles going up and down the floors of this multi-level parking garage parking itself. And I was in this vehicle, not sure of what I was supposed to do."

Findling was able to reach a Waymo representative for help while he was still stuck in the car, and she was able to override the car's "decision" and get him back en route to his conference. The rep told Findling that "This never happens."





A representative for Waymo tells ABC 7 that the robotaxi entered the garage thinking that it was the fastest route to the destination. But then, apparently, it got confused?

"Yes, I made it, I'm safe," Findling says. "But the robot almost took control."

He adds, speaking to ABC 7, that Waymo comped the ride for him, and offered him two more free rides that will expire in a week.

Findling still says he enjoyed his autonomous vehicle experience and would try it again. "I do realize that technology is not perfect and there's a ways to go for this Waymo to be really perfect," he tells ABC 7.

The incident is reminiscent of one we heard about in January in Phoenix, where Waymo is also operating. In that incident, a man who was late to get to the airport got stuck in a Waymo that kept looping through the same parking lot in an office park, apparently unable to figure out how to exit and get back on the route.

And it's not clear which multi-level parking structure in SoMa this is where Waymo has apparently rented space, but it looks newer than the Fifth and Mission Garage, which is near the Moscone Center.

Previously: Waymo Passenger Says He Was Late to the Airport Because Robocar Kept Doing Circles In a Parking Lot