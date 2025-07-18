- A man suffering from a gunshot wound was behind the wheel of a car in the town of Sonoma Thursday night, and collided with a Sonoma County deputy’s car at low speed. The deputy found the driver covered in blood and attempted life-saving procedures but he ultimately died from his wounds. [Chronicle]
- A woman was fatally shot while walking her dogs with her boyfriend in San Leandro Thursday night. The shooting occurred at around 11:11 pm near East 14th Street and Williams Street, the boyfriend and dogs were uninjured, and a suspect was later arrested in Dublin. [East Bay Times]
- Three Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are reportedly dead after an early morning explosion at a training facility Friday. The eploxion occurred around 7:25 am at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles, and the cause of the explosion has not been shared. [KTVU]
- The Wall Street Journal has published a story about a letter, apparently written by Donald Trump in 2003, that was included in an album of bawdy letters written by friends to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday. Trump is freaking out and calling it "fake," but it allegedly includes a drawing of a naked woman and the message, "may every day be another wonderful secret." [Associated Press]
- As expected, Trump has announced that he's pulling $4 billion in federal funding for California's high-speed rail project, but it's still uncertain whether he can legally do this, or if laws matter anymore. [KTVU]
- Netflix reported better than expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday, bolstered by popular titles like Squid Game, which briefly sent its stock price up. [CNBC]