This week’s Field Notes: Local staycations, mahjong nights in a historic church, Black Oakland’s future at OMCA, indie musicians reviving Contra Costa, and SF’s new Disability Cultural Center. Plus, the Tenderloin Museum turns 10, youth poetry calls, and an East Bay trail to explore.

Tourist for the weekend

Why fight traffic out of town when you could ride a cable car to dinner instead?

Charmaine's; Tony S/Yelp

This local staycation guide suggests leaning into San Francisco’s charm with an overnight at the Beacon Grand, dumplings at House of Nanking, oysters and negronis at Hog Island, vinyl hunting at Tunnel Records, and a sunset cocktail at Charmaine’s. — Eater SF

Reclaiming the future: Black spaces at OMCA

A new exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California explores Black life in the East Bay through past, present, and future. Black Spaces: Reclaim & Remain features archival photos, personal artifacts, and visionary installations from architect June Grant, artist Adrian Burrell, and community groups like Moms 4 Housing.

Through stories of displacement and resilience — from Russell City to West Oakland, the exhibition contemplates what Black Oakland could look like in the year 3000. On view through March 1, 2026. — Oaklandside

Calling all young poets

Applications are now open for San Francisco’s newly relaunched Youth Poet Laureate program. Local teens ages 13–19 can apply to join a cohort of rising literary voices, with regular workshops led by 826 Valencia and Youth Speaks, performance opportunities, and a $700 scholarship.

Two students will be named Youth Poet Laureate and Vice Laureate, serving as cultural ambassadors alongside the City’s Poet Laureate and Drag Laureate. The deadline to apply is August 9. — SF Public Library

Skywatchers bring art, power, and protest to the Tenderloin

Skywatchers, a collective of Tenderloin-based artists uses movement, music, and sculpture to share stories of survival, ancestry, and resistance.

ABD Productions/Facebook

Their performances, often staged in parks and alleyways, challenge systemic neglect while cultivating joy, solidarity, and visibility in a neighborhood too often ignored. — Mission Local

Showering SF streets with spontaneous kindness

On July 31, a crew of “kindness ambassadors” will roam the streets of San Francisco handing out flowers, singing songs, sharing art, and offering spontaneous moments of support — from compliments and notes to real-time help.

The grassroots event invites anyone to join. Learn more or sign up to participate. — Kindness Crawl

Tiles, talks & tradition: Mahjong Night at Saint Joseph’s

Mahjong Night happens monthly at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, a creative hub inside a beautifully restored historic church in San Francisco’s South of Market district. July’s event will feature founder of The Mahjong Project and author Nicole Wong.

Beginners can sign up for guided instruction (limited spots). Beer and wine available. Signed copies of Nicole’s book Mahjong: House Rules from Across the Asian Diaspora will be on sale. — The Third Place

Exploring the East Bay Skyline Trail

The East Bay Skyline Trail stretches nearly 33 miles from Richmond to Castro Valley, offering sweeping Bay views, volcanic landscapes, redwood groves, and rolling hills. While some tackle the full route in a day, most break it into seven scenic segments to savor the sights without wearing themselves out.

Wildcat Canyon; Ndołkah/Wikimedia

Highlights include wildflower-covered ridges at Wildcat Canyon, panoramic vistas from Inspiration Point, volcanic remnants at Sibley Preserve, and cool redwood forests near MacDonald Gate. Wildlife sightings might include coyotes, hawks, and wild turkeys. — Bay Area News Group

San Francisco’s new Disability Cultural Center opens

San Francisco’s first Disability Cultural Center officially opened on Thursday, offering a unique public space dedicated to rest, community, and celebration of disability culture. Located across from City Hall, the center hosts accessible movement classes, poetry workshops, support groups, and hybrid events that combine in-person and livestream participation.

Designed with thoughtful amenities like weighted blankets, accessible seating, and open-air patios, the center aims to be a restorative haven for disabled people facing daily ableism and barriers.

Co-founder Emily Beitiks emphasizes the center’s goal to reshape how disability is understood through arts and connection, providing a restorative space where disabled people can thrive and organize. — KQED

Indie musicians find a home in Crockett and Port Costa

Out along the Carquinez Strait, Contra Costa’s rusty industrial towns are quietly becoming a haven for Bay Area indie musicians. With venues like Toot’s Tavern, studios like Bubudzuki, and throwback vibes from co-mayor-cowboy Mitch Polzak, the scene here mixes old-school charm with a refreshingly DIY spirit.

Toot's Tavern; Jorge Maldonado/Google Maps

More than just nostalgia — they're building something new where artists can afford to create, perform, and actually be heard. — 7x7

Tenderloin Museum marks 10 years of telling its own story

Ten years ago, people scoffed when Randy Shaw proposed a museum about San Francisco’s Tenderloin — “What are you making a museum about, drug use and prostitution?” But today, the Tenderloin Museum is a vital cultural hub and neighborhood beacon.

Under Executive Director Katie Conry, it has become known for immersive events like a reenactment of the 1966 Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, a growing neon sign district, and programming that spotlights local artists, musicians, and activists.

The museum just celebrated its anniversary with a jazz concert at the Great American Music Hall and will soon break ground on an expansion that triples its size and adds exhibits on Indian American migration and neon art.

In a neighborhood that’s too often reduced to headlines, the museum continues to amplify stories of community, resilience, and joy. — NBC Bay Area

Top Image: Saturday Night Dancing the Blues at Eli's Mile High Club from the Oakland Blues Series, 1982; Michelle Vignes/Collection of the Oakland Museum of California, gift of Ken & Melanie Light

