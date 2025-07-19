- Trash pickup is set to resume Saturday after Republic Services and the Teamsters reached a tentative deal Friday, ending a nearly two-week strike that left garbage piling up across cities from San Jose to Fairfield. No contract details were released, but local officials had warned the company of legal action if the standoff continued. [KGO]
- A driver who reportedly lost consciousness crashed into a taco cart and a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub early Saturday, injuring more than 30 people. Three are in critical condition as investigators look into unconfirmed reports of gunfire. [NewsNation]
- A procession was held Friday escorting the body of slain parole agent Joshua Byrd from Oakland to Sacramento, a day after he was fatally shot inside the East Oakland parole office. The suspect, 46-year-old Bryan Keith Hall, is a parolee with a decades-long criminal history; officials have not confirmed a motive. [KPIX]
- Three asylum-seekers were arrested by ICE at San Francisco immigration court Friday, moments after hearings in which DHS attorneys moved to dismiss their asylum petitions. In at least two cases, judges declined the motion and gave the individuals time to respond in writing, which should have protected them from removal, but ICE agents arrested them anyway in the hallway. [Mission Local]
- A Sonoma County public defender was hospitalized after being beaten and robbed outside the courthouse Thursday by a former client, 44-year-old Leon Simms, who also allegedly made violent threats before fleeing. Simms was arrested Friday after a traffic stop, and police say a search of his home recovered the stolen property; he faces charges including robbery, attempted kidnapping, and battery causing serious injury. [KRON4]
- SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto refused the DOJ's request to hand over a list of noncitizen inmates, citing the city’s sanctuary laws and saying his office “will not foster fear in immigrant communities.” [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco Immigration Judge Ila Deiss and Concord Immigration Judge Kyra Lilien were among the 18 judges fired by the Trump administration over the past week. [NBC Bay Area]
- In response to ICE raids, LA therapists have formed discreet “whisper networks” — password-protected referral systems helping immigrant clients access mental health care while minimizing risk. [LA Public Press]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist