A UC Berkeley professor was shot multiple times on July 4 in an Athens, Greece suburb by a masked gunman who reportedly fled in a waiting vehicle and remains at large. Authorities are investigating whether it was a targeted hit.

As Polish website, TVP World reports, Przemyslaw “Przemek” Jeziorski, 43, was gunned down in the Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi, near his ex-wife’s home on Friday, July 4. He died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and neck. The shooter, who was described as a “tall, athletic man,” fled on foot, and Greek authorities are speculating that it may have been a targeted, professional hit. A car was reportedly waiting nearby, according to local media.

As Daily Cal reports, Jeziorski, was a Polish economist and associate professor at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He and his ex-wife, a Greek national he met in the US, had divorced six years ago and were involved in an ongoing custody dispute. She has reportedly cooperated with police and said she was unaware of anyone who would want to harm him.

Greek police are reviewing surveillance footage and investigating Jeziorski’s personal and family circumstances. His brother has traveled from Poland to assist with the case. No suspects have been identified publicly.

Jeziorski held degrees from institutions in Poland and the United States, including a doctorate from Stanford. He joined Berkeley in 2012 and became an associate professor and distinguished chair in 2018. His academic work focused on marketing, digital advertising, and antitrust issues. He was also a co-founder of a short-term rental startup and had taught and mentored hundreds of MBA and Ph.D. students.

His colleague Zsolt Katona described him as an “outstanding scholar” and a supportive friend. “It’s hard to come to terms with this senseless tragedy,” Katona said. “If there is any consolation in these moments, it’s knowing the lasting impact that he left on so many people’s lives.”

As SFGate reports, a fundraiser set up by Jeziorski’s family is collecting money for legal expenses, funeral costs, and repatriation of his remains to Poland.

Image: Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley