Local:
- A man who was fatally shot by San Jose police on Sunday, 48-year-old Fremont resident Mateusz Dzierbun, may have committed suicide-by-cop. Police say they believe he may have fatally stabbed his own nine-year-old child in order draw police to Cataldi Park, where he allegedly charged at them with a knife before being shot. [KPIX / KTVU]
- The SFMTA has been ticketing people in Bernal Heights who are parked in their own driveways when that parking at all obstructs a sidewalk, even if they have been doing this for years, and figuring out who started reporting these infractions has become a "neighborhood murder mystery," according to some Bernal Heights neighbors. [Chronicle]
- A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to San Francisco had to divert to Chicago on Sunday after a passenger had a medical emergency and was pronounced dead mid-flight. [Chronicle]
National:
- At a fundraiser Friday, former President Barack Obama told Democrats they need to toughen up against the Trump administration and do "a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions." [CNN]
- Yep, portions of the MAGA right are going bananas over the Epstein files after Elon Musk lit that match for them, and this could end up getting ugly for Trump and/or some of his administration (Pam Bondi), but we'll see! [Associated Press]
- During Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, before a set of shows in Atlanta, two members of the singer's team say their SUV was broken into on July 8 and thieves made off with unreleased Beyoncé music as well as other belongings in two suitcases. [New York Times]
Video:
- Andrea Gibson, a beloved and award-winning spoken-word poet and the Poet Laureate of Colorado, who was the subject of a Sundance-honored documentary, Come See Me in the Good Light, that played at the SFFILM Festival and Frameline this year, died Monday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer. Below is a Tiny Desk Concert video of Andrea performing their poem "MAGA Hat in the Chemo Room" two years ago.
Photo of Cataldi Park in San Jose, via Yelp