Two separate attacks allegedly committed by teenagers rocked both Santa Rosa and Healdsburg on Tuesday, and a total of seven teens have been taken into custody in relation to a stabbing and a pistol-whipping.

There were two separate attacks in Sonoma County on Tuesday, and both victims survived, but both had to be hospitalized. And while the two attacks seem unrelated, the common thread is that both the Tuesday morning stabbing in Santa Rosa and the Tuesday evening pistol-whipping in Healdsburg were allegedly committed by juveniles, and the Chronicle reports that a total of seven teens have been arrested and placed in juvenile detention facilities.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat has the details on the Tuesday morning stabbing, wherein police discovered a 15-year-old male victim stabbed and suffering from serious wounds at around 8:20 am at a bus stop at Boyd Street near Sebastopol Avenue. (He had multiple wounds, and has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.) Witnesses told police that four or five suspects had jumped out of a car, harassed the victim and his friend using gang-related taunts, and a fight broke out in which the victim was stabbed and had his hat stolen.

Santa Rosa Police located that vehicle about 40 minutes later, and determined it to be stolen. They approached the vehicle, and three juvenile suspects fled. One was tased, all three were arrested, and a fourth suspect was found later in the day. The stolen hat was in the car, as was the knife police say was used in the stabbing. One of the teens was also in possession of three folding knives.

All four were booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, gang participation, and possession of a stolen vehicle. They are described as being three 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old. Police say there may be more suspects at large.

Later that day, at around 6 pm in Healdsburg, the Chronicle reports that three teens were arrested on suspicion of pistol-whipping a victim with firearms. Police say one of the suspects had an unregistered pistol in his waistband when arrested. All three were booked on charges of suspicion of assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and battery causing serious bodily injury. Their ages were not released.

There is no information on the victim, who was hospitalized at Healdsburg District Hospital.

The attacks are not considered related, and Santa Rosa and Healdsburg are a little over 15 miles apart.

