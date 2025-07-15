A two-alarm fire at 5 am Tuesday morning at Eighth and Natoma streets has left ten people displaced from their South of Market homes, but no injuries have been reported.  

A very unwelcome early Tuesday morning wake-up call for residents at the corner of Eighth and Natoma streets, as KRON4 reports that a two-alarm fire on the 700 block of Natoma Street ended up displacing ten residents. The SF Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 5 am, saying on Twitter that it was a one-alarm fire and that “Initial reports are of a fire in rear of building.”

But within minutes of their arrival, the fire had grown to a two-alarm fire, and crews had to spread out to fight the fire from the building’s rear on Minna Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.

The fire was extinguished fairly quickly, with the fire department saying it was fully contained by about 5:20 am. And no injuries were reported in the incident.

But the downside is that the fire department adds that ten Minna Street residents were displaced from their homes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter