A two-alarm fire at 5 am Tuesday morning at Eighth and Natoma streets has left ten people displaced from their South of Market homes, but no injuries have been reported.

A very unwelcome early Tuesday morning wake-up call for residents at the corner of Eighth and Natoma streets, as KRON4 reports that a two-alarm fire on the 700 block of Natoma Street ended up displacing ten residents. The SF Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 5 am, saying on Twitter that it was a one-alarm fire and that “Initial reports are of a fire in rear of building.”

1st ALARM FIRE



San Francisco Fire is on the scene of a 1-alarm structure fire in the area of Natoma street 700 block.



Initial reports are of a fire in rear of building. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area of Natoma, between 8th and 9th due to… pic.twitter.com/lIOjr4X5uY — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 15, 2025

But within minutes of their arrival, the fire had grown to a two-alarm fire, and crews had to spread out to fight the fire from the building’s rear on Minna Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.

Please avoid the area of Minna between 8th and 9th as crews are working in this area as well. pic.twitter.com/KcXJAeqqBr — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 15, 2025

The fire was extinguished fairly quickly, with the fire department saying it was fully contained by about 5:20 am. And no injuries were reported in the incident.

But the downside is that the fire department adds that ten Minna Street residents were displaced from their homes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

