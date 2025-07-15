The still embattled, still in-office San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus made her first court appearance today in civil court, making a brief statement to formally deny four accusations brought by a civil grand jury late last month. Meanwhile, another high-ranking member of Corpus's staff has inexplicably been put on leave.

The public would not be wrong to be confused by the current state of things with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Residents in the county voted overwhelmingly in a March special election to empower the board of supervisors to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus, who was elected to her role in 2022. That removal process is only in its opening stages, with the supervisors agreeing in May to a three-and-a-half-month process that will include hearings and give Corpus the opportunity to rebut the accusations brought against her.

A separate process has also been underway from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, which convened the civil grand jury that concluded last month accusing Corpus of four misdeeds: three counts of retaliation against employees, and one count of conflict of interest. This is not a criminal proceeding, and a planned civil trial will only conclude with a decision whether or not to remove Corpus from the job.

As Bay Area News Group reports, Corpus appeared briefly in court Tuesday before Judge Stephanie Garratt, formally denying the accusations, waiving her right to a formal reading of the accusations, and waiving her right to a speedy trial. The hearing reportedly lasted about five minutes, and Corpus exited without speaking to the media.

The allegation of conflict of interest relates to her hiring of Executive Director of Administration Victor Aenlle, despite having an ongoing close personal relationship — which both she and Aenlle have denied. And the retaliation allegations relate to actions Corpus took following an independent investigation that was launched by the county, in which members of the sheriff's staff took part. These include the firing of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan, whom Corpus allegedly told was being let go because he was not "loyal."

In response to the grand jury accusations last month, Corpus issued a statement saying, "Let me be clear: I am not going anywhere. I was elected by the people of San Mateo County, and I will continue to serve them with the integrity, courage, and commitment that this office demands. I will fight this unjust persecution to the very end — because the truth matters, and so does the will of the voters."

Corpus has said she is the subject of a "witchhunt," and is being targeted because she is female and Latina.

Meanwhile, KTVU reports today on another alleged possible act of retaliation. A veteran of the Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Joe Fava, has been placed on adminsitrative leave without explanation, according to his attorney. Fava was another member of the staff who served as a witness in the county's investigation of Corpus.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Organization of Staff Sergeants issued a joint statement about Fava's removal, per Bay Area News Group, saying, "We are deeply concerned that this action may be connected to the sergeant’s recent role in uncovering misconduct involving Sheriff Christina Corpus and members of her administration."

The two unions further added, "The timing of this administrative leave, relative to the public release of the Keker report in which he was a named witness, raises serious concerns."

Corpus issued another statement saying that Fava's removal is "entirely unrelated to any comments or cooperation he may have provided" to the county's investigator, and "Any suggestion to the contrary is both irresponsible and reckless."

Corpus further added that "Some recent media coverage has reflected a disturbing pattern: the selective use of information, false narratives, and personal attacks to erode public confidence and obstruct progress."

