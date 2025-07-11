Of the seven people who died in last week's explosion and fire at Devastating Pyrotechnics in Yolo County, two were residents of San Francisco and two were residents of the East Bay city of San Pablo.

The identities of all seven victims in the July 1 explosion in Esparto have been confirmed by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, and we now know that four of them lived in the Bay Area.

We learned earlier this week that brothers Jesus and Jhony Ramos both grew up in San Francisco and attended the Mission District’s Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 School, from kindergarten through eight grade. Now, per a sheriff's office release, we learn that the Ramos brothers, ages 18 and 22, were both residents of San Pablo.

Also killed in the explosion and fire were Neil Justin Li, 41, of San Francisco; and Christopher Goltiao Bocog, 45, of San Francisco.

The other victims have been identified as Joel Jeremias Melendez, 28, of Sacramento, who was also a brother to Jesus and Jhony Ramos; Angel Mathew Voller, 18, of Stockton; and Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas.

The official cause of death for each individual will be announced later, pending toxicology results.

Earlier this week, Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies were joined by SFPD officers and the Sacramento Sheriff's Bomb Squad in serving a search warrant at a home in SF's Richmond District, at Second Avenue and Anza Street. The home was at the same address that is registered with the state as the address of Devastating Pyrotechnics, and it is a home where the company's owner Kenneth Chee, either currently lives or previously lived. The residence reportedly belongs to a relative of Chee.

As the Chronicle reported Thursday, Chee, 48, has worked as an optician for Costco, and before the explosion occurred last week he was already under investigation in Southern California over the storage and packaging of fireworks. The investigation was looking into whether Chee may have been packaging display-grade fireworks with misleading labels that showed them to be of the "safe and sane" variety, among other things.

An attorney for Chee told the Chronicle that its information, via a source, was "inaccurate."

State Fire Marshal Chief Daniel Berlant sat for an interview with CBS Sacramento this week and he suggested that more search warrants will be carried out "into the near future."

"Our goal is if we find there to be any crime, or any wrongdoing, we not only want to give the family and community answers but we want to make sure if there was a violation of law or regulation that we can hold those individuals accountable," Berlant said.

He added, "While there are a lot of red flags in this incident, in general, it's too early right now to determine where it started and how it started. That's why we are dedicating resources to work to get to try to determine that."

Those red flags, Berlant said, include possible permitting issues with the site, and whether there was far larger of a quantity of fireworks being stored there than would be allowed under state regulations.

There is the added wrinkle that a Yolo County Sheriff's lieutenant owned the property in question and lost his own home in the blast. The sheriff's office has only said that Sheriff's Lieutenant Sam Machado is still employed with the department and is not involved in the investigation.

The investigation as a whole is being led by Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal.

CBS Sacramento also reports that an Esparto Fire Department volunteer firefighter, Craig Cutright, also had a local company, BlackStar Fireworks, with the same address as Devastating Pyrotechnics.

Previously: Explosion Leads to Massive Fire at NorCal Fireworks Warehouse, Seven Reported Missing