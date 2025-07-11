- A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck this morning at 8:06 am, centered under the Pacific about 50 miles southwest of Eureka. This follows a 3.0M quake on the San Andreas Fault earlier this week, centered near Cupertino. [NBC Bay Area]
- The city of Richmond saw its first homicide of the year late Wednesday, with a man who was fatally shot, likely on the 900 block of 8th Street in the city's Iron Triangle at 11:45 pm, but his body was not found by police until around 6:45 am Thursday, one block east. [KPIX]
- At a federal court hearing Thursday regarding the 22-year-long federal oversight of the Oakland Police Department, Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell blamed a 2023 ransomware cybersecurity attack on the city's computer systems for setting the Internal Affairs Division back six weeks in its investigations, a delay from which it still has not recovered. [KTVU]
- Attorney Max Carter-Oberstone, a former San Francisco police commissioner, says "We are in uncharted waters" when it comes to if and how SF police should respond when protesters clash with ICE or other federal agents on the city's streets, as they did earlier this week. [Chronicle]
- Dumpsters are overflowing in Union City and elsewhere around the Bay as garbage collectors continue to strike in solidarity with Republic Services Teamsters striking in Massachusetts. [KTVU]
- Camp Mystic, where 27 children and adults died in floodwaters in Hunt, Texas, saw damaging floods multiple times in its 99-year history, including in 1978 and 1985, and while its owner, Dick Eastland, advocated for flood warning systems, he also failed to close cabins that had been identified as being at high risk of flooding. [CNN]
- It's 7/11, which means it's Free Slurpee Day at all 7-Eleven stores. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Bruno Wolff