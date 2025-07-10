Local:
- We’re already so far into the summer that the final Stern Grove Festival show of the season, Diana Ross on Sunday, August 17, has its ticket lottery underway now. And remember, that weekend is a double Saturday-and-Sunday “Big Picnic” Stern Grove weekend, with Damian “Jr.Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley on Saturday. The registration deadline for both shows is this Sunday, July 12. [Stern Grove Festival]
- If you’ve ever wanted to design one of those Hearts in San Francisco that pop up every year around Valentine’s Day, the SF General Hospital Foundation has an application letting you submit a design. Though there’s apparently only one of the jumbo 400-pound, six-foot-wide heart slots available, and all of the other hearts will be the “Table Top” and “Mini” hearts. [SF General Hospital Foundation]
- Race fans! This weekend is the annual NASCAR race at the Sonoma Raceway, whose technical name these days is the “Toyota Save-Mart 350.” There are races all day Friday and Saturday, including some vintage Trans Am races, and the main event is Sunday afternoon at 12:30 pm. [Sonoma Raceway]
National:
- Syrian-born, pro-Palestinan activist Mahmoud Khalil, whom the Trump administration imprisoned and tried to deport for 104 days, is suing the administration for $20 million, alleging false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. [AP News]
- Now the Trump administration is claiming that Fed chair Jerome Powell (who Trump appointed!) has been breaking the law and lying to Congress, likely because Trump is mad that interest rates haven’t been lowered yet.[CNN]
- 23-year-old American tennis player Amanda Anisimova defeated the No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a huge upset at Wimbledon Thursday afternoon, and she’ll go on to the Women’s Wimbledon Final on Saturday against either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic. [NBC News]
Video:
- Someone very clever and with way too much time on their hands made this absolutely brilliant edit of dialogue from the movie My Cousin Vinnie set to some video of Skeletor and Evil-Lyn from the 80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and the results must be seen to be believed.
Someone put My Cousin Vinny dialogue over Skeletor and Evil-Lyn and its way too perfect pic.twitter.com/Ld4ZyY5nTj— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 9, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist