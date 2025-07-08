An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 rattled parts of the South Bay Tuesday afternoon, and its epicenter was in a somewhat unusual spot on the San Andreas Fault.

Tuesday saw a 3.0M earthquake rumbling with an epicdenter 4.3 miles south-southwest of Los Altos and 5.4 miles west of Cupertino, which employees at Apple's spaceship campus likely felt. The earthquake struck at 2:17 pm according to the USGS, and the agency suggests that shaking may have been felt as far north as Palo Alto, and east in parts of San Jose.

The epicenter is directly along the Peninsula segment of the San Andreas Fault.

No damage has been reported, and there was not much anecdotal evidence on X, as historically there has been — the #earthquake hashtag this after noon was dominated with posts about a larger, 5.6M quake that struck in Guatemala about a half hour later, at 2:41 pm, and an earlier 4.8M quake there that struck at 2:11 pm.

A third 4.8M quake or aftershock occurred there at 2:54 pm.

The Bay Area hasn't experienced an earthquake with greater than 3.5M since January, when a pair of 3.7M quakes rattled San Francisco and the East Bay over the course of two days.

And here's your reminder to get that kit and go bag together!