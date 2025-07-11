Local:
- Flea market vendors plan to continue setting up shop outside Berkeley’s Ashby BART Station every weekend despite the market’s recent closure. They’re looking into a dual-management model — where vendors handle stall fees and operations, and the former nonprofit operator, Community Services United, supports with tasks like grant writing to cover financial gaps. [Berkeleyside]
- While visiting South Carolina ahead of a likely 2028 presidential run, Newsom announced a new California Housing and Homelessness Agency to better coordinate the state’s response to rising housing costs and homelessness. The agency, launching in July 2026, aims to streamline efforts after years of slow progress and spending concerns. [East Bay Times]
- The Bay Area’s first Hello Kitty Cafe opens this weekend at Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair, with grand opening celebrations from Friday through Sunday featuring themed treats, afternoon tea, and Hello Kitty meet-and-greets for the first 100 guests each day. [KRON4]
- One person died and a firefighter was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon on 26th Avenue in San Francisco’s Richmond District, prompting street closures and traffic delays as crews contained the blaze. [KTVU]
1 alarm fire on the 500 block of 26th Avenue across from SFFD station 14. The fire has been contained in this single family residence. There is 1 minor injury to a firefighter and 1 civilian fatality. Fire investigators are on scene now. No cause at this time and 26th Avenue… pic.twitter.com/nOZ404JQEM— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 11, 2025
- Napa police have identified 36-year-old Ramiro Ochoa Mendoza as a suspect in the July 3 killing of Noel Batres and are urging the public to call 911 with any information. [KRON4]
National:
- In the White House’s latest act of LGBTQ erasure, the Trump administration quietly removed references to bisexual people from the Stonewall National Monument website. Earlier this year, the site was also edited to strip away mention of trans people. [AttitudeUK]
- A worker was killed during Thursday’s ICE raid at Glass House Farms in Southern California when he reportedly fell several stories in a greenhouse. Eight others were sent to local hospitals for injuries and four were treated at the scene for minor injuries; 200 workers were arrested. [LA Times]
- Medical staff at a Southern California surgical center were filmed confronting armed ICE agents who chased a Honduran landscaper into the facility without a warrant. As ICE’s tactics become increasingly aggressive, advocates urge bystanders to ask questions, document encounters, and stand in solidarity during these incidents. [Associated Press]
- Amid growing fears over immigration raids, Cal State LA is allowing professors to temporarily move classes online and offering flexibility for students worried about traveling to campus. [KTLA]
Video of the Day:
- A Muni rider went viral this week with a very passionate rant putting to words the anxiety many are feeling these days.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist