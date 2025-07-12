- A federal judge in Los Angeles issued temporary restraining orders blocking Department of Homeland Security from conducting immigration stops based solely on race, language, or occupation and requiring immediate access to legal counsel for detainees. Mayor Karen Bass said the ruling affirms claims that federal agents conducted warrantless raids and detentions without identifying who people were or why they were targeted. [KABC]
- South Bay high schools are updating policies to manage AI use, aiming to prevent cheating while encouraging responsible, ethical use as a learning tool. Teachers are adapting by combining traditional methods with AI detection and support, preparing students for a future where AI is inevitably a part of their daily lives. [Mercury News]
- A San Francisco-based company, Wildtype, has received FDA approval to produce plant-based salmon, offering a sustainable alternative amid California’s ongoing salmon population decline. The founders hope their cell-cultivated salmon, now served in select restaurants, can help ease pressure on wild fisheries and support future seafood demand. [KPIX]
- A homeless San Francisco man was permanently blinded in one eye after a firework exploded in his face on the Fourth of July; his family is raising funds to help cover his medical care, housing, and basic needs. [Chronicle]
- Ford is recalling over 850,000 vehicles in the US due to a fuel pump defect that could cause engines to stall while driving, with a fix still in development. [Associated Press]
- KVHS 90.5 FM, a long-running Concord radio station, is set to return to the air after the Contra Costa County Office of Education bought it for $1 and pledged to revive its student training mission while keeping classic rock and news programming alive. [Chronicle]
- Oakland native and NFL player Marshawn Lynch’s Fam 1st Foundation and Jordan Brand teamed up to open new basketball court in West Oakland, supporting underserved youth with gear and community programs. [NBC Bay Area]
- Former Emeryville mayor John Bauters has joined the Fox reality competition show The Snake, where he’s using his political skills to outwit other contestants in a $100,000 game of deception — despite one rival declaring, “You look like you sell vapes.” [Chronicle]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist