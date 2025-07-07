Local:
- Protesters descended on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's house on Sunday because of his support of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill — which does not include some planned regulation of AI. The protest appeared to be organized by the Sunrise Movement, which brought signs like "Sam Kills Green Jobs." [ABC 7]
- A 37-year-old Oakland man was reportedly fatally shot with his own gun, at his house, during a Fourth of July party, and a 40-year-old suspect has been arrested. [KTVU]
- California has officially responded to the Trump administration's threats about trans athletes in school athletics, saying it will refuse to comply, which will likely lead to a lawsuit. [Chronicle]
- The Polo Field in Golden Gate Park will close starting July 23 as Another Planet begins doing the setup for the Dead & Co. shows and Outside Lands; the adjacent meadows will see staggered closures starting at the end of the month and until August 20. [Chronicle]
National:
- Trump is, unsurprisingly, not looking to cast blame about the catastrophic flood in Texas over the weekend, despite his quickness to blame Biden during previous disasters, as some Democrats are pointing to cuts his administration has made to the National Weather Service as one possible culprit for so many deaths. [New York Times]
- Texas Senator Ted Cruz was on vacation in Greece with his family when the flood hit, and his office says he returned home "as fast as humanly possible," landing on Sunday night. [CNN]
- Trump is now caving on Ukraine, saying that the US will, in fact, need to send more weapons their way to defend against ongoing Russian attacks, after his multiple phone calls with Vladimir Putin have gone nowhere. [Wall Street Journal]
Video:
- For the old-school hard rock and metal fans, here's Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath doing "Crazy Train" at Ozzy's farewell concert in Birmingham, England over the weekend, which he performed entirely from a throne.
Top image: Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during Snowflake Summit 2025 at Moscone Center on June 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Snowflake Summit 2025 runs through June 5th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)