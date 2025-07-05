A four-alarm fire broke out Friday evening in a commercial building near the Oakland Coliseum, which was suspected to be a cannabis grow operation. About 75 firefighters were called to the scene, and the fire was brought under control after a few hours.

As the Chronicle reports, the fire started around 4:55 p.m. on East 8th Street. Firefighters arrived to find the warehouse fully engulfed in flames, with a rapid spread unusual for a building of its size. Due to the structure’s instability and hazards inside, crews fought the fire from the outside.

Chief Damon Covington and Battalion Chief Jeddi provided an update from the scene of this evenings 4 Alarm fire in the 5200 block of East 8th St in East Oakland. Tremendous job by crews to contain this large fire and prevent significant impact and mass displacement of neighbors. pic.twitter.com/DXrLyXMFwS — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 5, 2025

The blaze was contained by 8 p.m. with no injuries reported, as noted by Bay City News. A vacant nearby home was damaged by fire, and several vehicles, including RVs, and a utility pole were also affected.

Officials suspect the warehouse was being used as a cannabis grow operation, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Oakland Fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said investigators had preliminary information on the building’s use but couldn’t confirm specifics.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the thick smoke from the fire was visible for miles, alarming local residents and prompting quick action from emergency crews. Mayor Barbara Lee praised the firefighters for containing the blaze without injuries.

Later that evening, a small brush fire ignited near Bishop O’Dowd High School, roughly two miles away. It burned about a quarter-acre and was contained within 25 minutes.

Cleanup and damage assessments are ongoing. Environmental teams were on-site monitoring for hazardous materials. Officials continue to investigate both fires, including whether the warehouse fire started in debris inside the building.

Top photo: Oakland Fire Department