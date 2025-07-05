- PG&E has launched a $50 million energy relief initiative, including a new Match My Payment program that doubles eligible customer payments up to $1,000 to help cover past-due bills. Low-income households can also apply for the REACH grant for up to $300 in credits. [NBC Bay Area]
- Flash floods ravaged Texas’ Hill Country on July 4 as the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes, killing at least 24; 200 people were rescued and 23 girls are still missing from a summer camp. Despite a 1:18 p.m. flash flood watch and a 1:14 a.m. life-threatening warning from the National Weather Service, officials claimed they had no way to warn residents: “We didn’t know this flood was coming. We have floods all the time,” said Kerr County Judge Kelly. [Texas Tribune]
- Eight people were shot early Saturday at a bar in South Philadelphia — two are in critical condition but expected to survive. Police are determining how many shooters were involved. [ABC7]
- Former Giants star Tim Lincecum, rarely seen since his 2015 retirement, was spotted in Noe Valley this week and posed for a fan photo. [MSN]
- A judge ordered unhoused residents to leave Berkeley’s Ohlone Park by July 3, offering to store belongings for 90 days as displaced park dwellers look for housing. [KGO]
- A 34-year-old Oakland man and his 25-year-old girlfriend face firearms and stolen property charges after police tied them to a May shooting linked to a feud between rival underground gambling operations. [East Bay Times]
- Christopher McKusick, 54, was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing a Chase Bank in Santa Rosa in March 2024. Police say he handed a note to the teller and fled with cash; no weapon was used. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist