OG celebrity chef Charlie Palmer, who opened Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg in 2003 and has had a big hand in putting the tony wine country town on the proverbial map, is still making moves in his hometown.

After making a name for himself in the 1980s and 90s in New York City with restaurants like Aureole, Charlie Palmer settled down in Healdsburg, California a few decades ago. Like many celebrity chefs after him, he built an empire and opened restaurants in Las Vegas, including a second location of Aureole and Charlie Palmer Steak. And in the last decade, he also worked on a hotel and restaurant in San Francisco, the Mystic Hotel and its Burritt Room + Tavern — which he sold to Palihotel in 2018.

And recently we learned that his restaurant group is taking over and revamping several properties in Paso Robles, including the Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo.

But his local flagship has always been Dry Creek Kitchen at the Hotel Healdsburg, where he became famous — both locally and on the Food Network — for throwing his Pigs & Pinot benefit bash each spring, which also briefly became an annual pairing challenge on Top Chef.

Now, as the Chronicle reports, the 66-year-old chef and entrepreneur will have a shiny new project to call his own in Healdsburg, a new hotel called Appellation Healdsburg, and a 200-seat restaurant called Folia Bar & Kitchen. The 108-room property, just north of the quaint town square, will also boast an 89-seat rooftop bar and lounge called Andys Beeline Rooftop, which Palmer describes as a "nighttime hideaway" that he also hopes will become a sunset cocktail destination in the Dry Creek Valley.

The Chronicle describes, via Palmer, features of Folia which will include "a live carving station for charcuterie and bread service delivered via custom-designed carts." The restaurant will serve a daily selection of five to six fresh breads from Quail & Condor Bakery, Palmer says.

The restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will focus its dinner menu on fresh pastas and meats roasted via "live oak ember cooking."

"Healdsburg is becoming the culinary capital of Wine Country,” Palmer boasts, speaking to the Chronicle. "There’s not much we don’t have, but this is going to add to it."

The hotel has just opened up reservations starting in September, and the Chronicle says the restaurants should be open by late September.