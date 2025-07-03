A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Thursday near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, and details of the case are so far very slim.

As KRON4 is reporting, San Francisco police were called to the area of Vandewater and Powell streets for a well-being check around 2:20 am Thursday, and they found a man lying on the pavement suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Vandewater Street is an alley that runs between Bay and Francisco streets.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police reportedly have made no arrests, and no suspect information was provided. The current condition of the victim was not made available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

A fatal mid-day shooting occurred in the Fisherman's Wharf area, at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street, on May 14. The suspect in that case, 44-year-old Abraham Torres, immediately turned himself in to police.

Photo via Google Street View