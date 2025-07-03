Yes, Del Monte Foods is based in Walnut Creek, but it may not be for much longer, as the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and it seems like Trump’s steel tariffs had a lot to do with this.

It may come as a surprise that the 138-year-old grocery market canned food staple Del Monte Foods is headquartered right here in the Bay Area community of Walnut Creek. And it was once a dominant San Francisco company, as in 1909, its North Beach cannery was described as “the largest fruit and vegetable cannery in the world.”

In the modern era, Del Monte cans are still a common sight on grocery store shelves, and the company also owns the brands S&W Foods, Contadina tomato products, Joyba boba teas, and soup brands College Inn and Kitchen Basics. But those brands are now likely to be sold off for parts, as ABC News reports that Del Monte is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"While we have faced challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment, Del Monte Foods has nourished families for nearly 140 years, and we remain committed to our mission of expanding access to nutritious, great-tasting food for all," Del Monte Foods President and CEO Greg Longstreet said in a press release shared with ABC News. "I am deeply grateful to our employees, growers, customers and vendors, as well as our lenders for their support in helping us achieve our long-term goals."

The New York Times has an analysis of how Del Monte ended up in bankruptcy. The company did very well during the pandemic and bolstered production, only to find itself with too much stock once demand dwindled. Del Monte is also now largely undercut by cheaper discount brands, and the company that acquired it in 2014, Del Monte Pacific Limited, never got out from the debt it took on to finance the original purchase.

But Donald Trump's steel tariffs may have been the nail in the coffin. Del Monte cans are made from steel, and last month steel tariffs doubled from 25% to 50%.

According to KTVU, Del Monte Foods plans to stay open as they hope to find a buyer or buyers for its parts, and they’ve secured more than $900 million from creditors to do so.

Still, 2025 has been a staggering year for bankruptcies among well-known national brands, with other names declaring Chapter 11 including Big Lots, Forever 21, Joann fabric stores, Party City, and TGI Friday’s.

Image: Close-up of logo at regional headquarters of Del Monte foods company in Walnut Creek, California, September 14, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)